Manchester United owners 'in it for the long-term', says Ed Woodward

Ed Woodward took over as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United in 2012

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the Glazer family have no plans to sell the club, amid rumours about a potential takeover bid from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The Glazer family and Woodward have come under increasing pressure with United finding themselves 13th in the Premier League after nine games played at the start of the season.

Their league position follows a total summer-spend of £143.1m for the club, which was used to acquire Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James.

The tenures of Ed Woodward and the Glazer family have proved controversial for some of United's supporters

Reports have suggested that Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is prepared to pay in excess of £3bn to buy United, but Woodward insists that the Glazers - who took over ownership of the club in 2005 - are going nowhere.

"Based on what I see, they're in it for the long-term," Woodward told the United We Stand fanzine.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League.

"With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that. Every conversation we have is based on the long-term."

Prior to United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, the executive vice-chairman hit back at criticisms over the club's financial debts and recruitment policies and defended the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a full-time basis.

1:04 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he and Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have a long-term plan for the club Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he and Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have a long-term plan for the club

Woodward remained in the U.K to help conduct transfer business, rather than join up with United for their 2019 pre-season tour, as he pledged funds to Solskjaer to help rebuild United's squad following a "turbulent season".

"The debt is a long-term, structured and similar to some other football clubs," he added.

"It's a fixed amount for a fixed period of time which results in it being fairly cheap to service.

"It's just under two per cent of our annual revenue each year, so it doesn't really have any impact on us."