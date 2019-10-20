Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool: Gary Neville, Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness give Old Trafford verdict

1:14 Graeme Souness said Man Utd 'did a great job' for most of the game and probably deserved more as some of Liverpool's players just did not turn up Graeme Souness said Man Utd 'did a great job' for most of the game and probably deserved more as some of Liverpool's players just did not turn up

Liverpool were lucky to escape with a point after being "outworked" by Manchester United, according to the Super Sunday panel.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table trimmed to six points after having to come from behind to draw 1-1 with United at Old Trafford.

United dragged the league leaders into a scrap by playing with an intensity so often lacking this season, and Graeme Souness admitted his former side were fortunate to come away with a point.

Virgil van Dijk speaks to Jurgen Klopp after salvaging a point at Old Trafford

He told Sky Sports: "I thought Liverpool got away with it today, but you have to give credit to Manchester United as during that first half, they worked their socks off. They didn't allow Liverpool to get into the game at all.

"Their midfield is known for their work-rate but they were outworked and bossed in there today. Overall, I think the result is fair if you examine the stats with 68 per cent possession.

"But United will take a lot from it. They turned up today - they looked organised and they did carry a threat.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

"Salah was out and Manchester United did a good job on their full-backs, except for the goal. But Liverpool have certainly got away with one today as a lot of their players didn't turn up.

"Liverpool have a midfield that will outwork anyone, but they got outworked in the first half which is very unusual.

"When they get to the last third, they haven't really got any cuteness in the midfield but what they do have is workaholics, with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum.

"That's why they huffed and puffed for large periods today as United sat so deep. It's very harsh to be too critical on the Liverpool midfield."

Jose: Klopp didn't like the menu

Jose Mourinho said Jurgen Klopp would not have liked the way Manchester United set up to face Liverpool and added that they did not have the quality to deal with it

While United undoubtedly needed the point more than Liverpool, a win against their fierce rivals and Premier League leaders could have made a major difference to their season.

In the short term, the extra two points would have lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to eighth in the table instead of 13th, while a win that few people outside of Old Trafford seriously expected could have been the spark required to kick-start their season and lift morale among the squad and fans.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho was impressed by how his successor set up to nullify the threat of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane with the successful use of a "low block".

"I feel he didn't like the menu. He likes meat, and he got fish." Jose Mourinho

"I feel like Liverpool have some limitations when they come up against teams with low blocks," he told Sky Sports. "They have fantastic results but sometimes they win just in the limits.

"Sometimes they smash opponents that play the way they want to play against, but clearly there's a bit of frustration for Jurgen. At Old Trafford, which is a special place for Liverpool to win, he's never done it.

"I feel he didn't like the menu. He likes meat, and he got fish.

"He was not happy, and they are of course much stronger playing against a side who gives them chances on the counter-attack and on the transition, but United at this moment play with a different profile.

"They try to be solid at the back and they kept the three centre-backs solid and compact with the midfield. They didn't like the menu."

Pressure now off Solskjaer?

Marcus Rashford celebrates his opening goal against Liverpool on Super Sunday

Solskjaer is the only manager Klopp has faced more than once in the Premier League and failed to beat, with both encounters now ending in a draw.

Roy Keane told Sky Sports: "It certainly helps, and the manner of the performance was good. We looked at the system and wondered if it would be a negative set-up, but it turned out to be very positive. But the key now for Ole is to kick on from here.

"It's very easy to raise your game for this type of game, with the United fans behind you against Liverpool, but it's now what they do over the next few weeks. They have to kick on and get some sort of momentum into the season and a winning run.

4:28 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said a draw was a 'step in the right direction' following some recent results Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said a draw was a 'step in the right direction' following some recent results

"But today will have been a big boost for them.

"I think both managers will be satisfied with the draw. The pressure was building from Liverpool, and obviously their lads are talking quite critically about themselves, but I feel you have to give United a bit of credit today.

"They got the first goal and then were allowed to sit in, but they got a little bit sloppy. United lacked a little bit of composure.

"With Liverpool, if you're talking about winning titles, you're talking about collecting points when you play badly, and that's exactly what they did."

Neville: United squad suited to playing away

United now go to Partizan Belgrade on Thursday in the Europa League, before a trip to Norwich on Sunday.

Gary Neville said: "Obviously they're about to go and play away from home - they play in Belgrade, Norwich, Chelsea and then Bournemouth.

"I feel this team is suited to counter-attacking and playing away from home, just the way they set up just generally.

"They've struggled when teams have sat off them, like Liverpool did today. James, Rashford and Martial need space, so the away games might suit them - but they have to go and win at Norwich and at Bournemouth.

"On the Europa League, I really worry about how this squad is going to cope with playing four games away in 10 days when you look at the bench today - there were young boys on there today.

"There will be creeks along the way and they can't afford to lose their best players - the league has to be the priority."