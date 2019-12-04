Man Utd players will be keen to 'put one over' on Jose Mourinho, says Kevin Campbell

Manchester United's players will be out to upset their former manager Jose Mourinho when they face Spurs on Wednesday night, according to Kevin Campbell.

Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time as Spurs boss after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November.

The Portuguese has said that he does not view himself as a "villain" or an "enemy" of the club and expects a nice reception from the Old Trafford crowd.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018

Speaking on Sky Sports News' Football Centre, Campbell said both the United fans and players will be keen not to let Mourinho leave with the bragging rights.

"This is tailor-made for Jose Mourinho, (his return) adds a bit of spice to the game," he said.

"He's going back to United, where he reckons one of his greatest achievements is getting them into second a couple of years ago.

"Manchester United fans will really want to beat him, now that he has gone to Tottenham. It makes for a really good game.

Jose Mourinho gestures towards Chelsea fans during his return to Stamford Bridge as Man Utd boss

"United have not been playing well, they have been up and down but they tend to 'play up' to the opposition. If they play a big club then they play to that, they were looking like they would beat Liverpool at Old Trafford, before coming away with a draw.

"The United players are big-game players and they will definitely want to put one over on Jose Mourinho.

"I see it being very difficult for Tottenham. I think United are going to turn up and will just shade this game."

