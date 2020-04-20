Jadon Sancho can handle playing for club of Man Utd's stature, says Jamie Redknapp

0:43 Jamie Redknapp discusses a Jadon Sancho's potential move to Manchester United Jamie Redknapp discusses a Jadon Sancho's potential move to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has all of the attributes needed to handle playing for a club of Manchester United's stature, according to Jamie Redknapp.

The England international has lit up the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City's youth system for Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and talk of a return to the Premier League is gaining traction ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, with a report in Monday's edition of The Sun claiming "almost every detail of the transfer has been agreed" after months of "secrets talks" between Sancho and the club.

Speaking on The Football Show, Redknapp backed Sancho to deal with the pressure of playing at Old Trafford and believes any potential deal would be of benefit to the Premier League as a whole.

"Would a move to Manchester United be a good move for Sancho?" Redknapp told Sky Sports. "We're talking about an incredible talent, someone who has made some really good decision in moving abroad.

"He took a real risk and it's paid off; he's playing in the Champions League and has played amazing football for club and country.

"His next move is going to be so important because he has to make sure he gets in that team and plays regularly because he is an amazing talent, one of the best I've seen in a long time.

"We're talking about one of the top five players in the world in a few years, he has that much ability. If he goes to United, everybody knows that comes with playing at a club that big, but he looks like a man that can handle.

"It would be a brilliant move were it to come about and he would be a great addition to the Premier League."