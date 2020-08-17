Manchester United's Champions League place makes the season a success, says Mark Bosnich

Former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says Manchester United's season should be considered a success given the fact they secured a Champions League place.

The Australian says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have been disappointed to lose three semi-finals this season, but maintains that the club have not "forgotten how to win trophies".

The 48-year-old acknowledged that silverware is the ultimate goal, but believes that will come with time.

"I don't think that they've forgotten how to win trophies," Bosnich told Sky Sports News. "Obviously it is disappointing when you make three semi-finals and don't get to one final.

"But I still think - especially during that tough time before Christmas - if you had said to any Manchester United supporter, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or his team, 'I can guarantee you a Champions League place', they probably would have said that we would take that.

"Ultimately the game, we all know, is about winning trophies and this side is very, very young and I believe that in the future they will do that.

"I still think you have to put it down as a successful season in view of the fact that they got a Champions League spot."

'Sancho fantastic, but options more important'

Solskjaer said after the loss to Sevilla he is targeting better squad depth to deal with another long season, and United have not given up on trying to sign Jadon Sancho despite missing the Monday deadline Borussia Dortmund set for the deal to be done.

Talks over personal terms continue between United and Sancho's representatives - despite Dortmund reiterating that Sancho will remain at the Bundesliga club - and while Bosnic says he would "love" to see the 20-year-old at his former club, he warned that United must make sure he is not their only focus this summer.

"I don't think they have to sign him. It would be far better if they did, put it that way," he said.

"When you're trying to purchase a player, if you make it out too much that he is the only option and if he doesn't come here then there will be no-one else, then his personal price and the price from the selling club tends to go up.

"So I think it's always important that you have many options, and he may be the number-one option but if the price is not right and if both parties are not happy for whatever that reason may be, then they're going to have to look elsewhere.

"I'd personally love to sign him, he's a fantastic player, but sometimes you don't get exactly who you want - you get somebody else.

"But sometimes that player that you get, the second or third choice, may end up being an absolute star for the club.

"You don't really quite know. There's no real true guarantee that whoever you sign is going to be right up there."