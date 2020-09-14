Gareth Bale: Manchester United could consider loan for Real Madrid star if Jadon Sancho move fails

5:11 A Gareth Bale loan is an alternative to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United, James Cooper told Transfer Talk A Gareth Bale loan is an alternative to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United, James Cooper told Transfer Talk

Manchester United are keeping their options open and may turn to a loan move for Gareth Bale should they be unsuccessful in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho remains United's top transfer target this summer, and despite progress with Sancho's representatives on the issues of agent fees and personal terms, Borussia Dortmund are yet to budge on their £108m asking price.

United are actively looking at alternatives to Sancho, including the prospect of bringing in a more experienced player on loan, alongside another younger signing.

Bale, who told Sky Sports News earlier this month he would consider a move to the Premier League if Real Madrid let him leave, is one option but the Wales forward is understood to favour a permanent move away from the Bernabeu.

2:34 Speaking earlier this month, Bale told Sky Sports News a Premier League return is something he would look at Speaking earlier this month, Bale told Sky Sports News a Premier League return is something he would look at

Speaking on Transfer Talk on Monday, Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper said: "Jadon Sancho is the topic of discussion on the red side of Manchester but at Old Trafford, I think they're fairly gloomy about this one right now.

"I don't think it's going in the way that Manchester United would like it to go. Borussia Dortmund are sticking to their guns with the price they are looking for.

"I started off this summer by saying I didn't see a situation where Manchester United would write a £100m cheque for Jadon Sancho and I think that's the problem.

1:24 Manchester United's pursuit for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been frustrating for fans, according to Flex from The United Stand. Manchester United's pursuit for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been frustrating for fans, according to Flex from The United Stand.

"They don't want to do that and don't feel like they are in a position to do that.

"United are looking at other alternatives and another strategy. The plan B would be looking for a more experienced player on loan, couple with a younger player learning the ropes.

"Manchester United are looking for a certain sort of pedigree if they go down that route.

1:43 The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth have the latest news on Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth have the latest news on Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid

"[Gareth] Bale is certainly an option for Manchester United. He fits the requirements United are looking for, if they don't end up with Sancho, but under those restrictions of a loan deal, rather than a permanent one.

"That might be less palatable for the Welshman under those conditions."

Analysis: Roadblocks, but a deal is possible

0:44 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solehkol believes Gareth Bale wants to be given the chance to play football regularly, but that his £500,000-a-week wages could be an issue for potential suitors Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solehkol believes Gareth Bale wants to be given the chance to play football regularly, but that his £500,000-a-week wages could be an issue for potential suitors

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"We've been told that Gareth Bale is an option for Man Utd, but only on loan. The concern I would have is that whenever we've spoken to anyone close to Bale, we've been told moving on loan is not an option for Gareth. That is something that is difficult.

"He's also 31 now, and has made it clear that he wants to play football. This image that people have of him of someone happy to play golf and pick up his £500,000-a-week is inaccurate. That suggests United would have a chance of convincing him to move to Old Trafford.

"But his wages are a concern - United would have to do a deal with Real Madrid, where the Spanish club maybe subsidise some of his wages. But it is a deal that can be done, because we know Gareth Bale is frozen out at Real Madrid."

Analysis: United's Sancho stance understandable?

1:42 Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Manchester United must find a way to buy Jadon Sancho, but if they miss out on the player there will be big pressure on the footballer who is bought instead of him. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Manchester United must find a way to buy Jadon Sancho, but if they miss out on the player there will be big pressure on the footballer who is bought instead of him.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"You have to have some sympathy with Manchester United on this. There's nothing wrong with them saying they are not going to pay £108m on a player in the current climate.

"I know people want United to get the chequebook out and spend, but in a way, it may sound strange, but you have to admire the fact they are saying: 'At the moment, considering what is happening in the world, no player is worth £108m and we are just not going to pay that'.

"Of course, Dortmund are well within their rights to say: 'Fine, he's not going anywhere, and he's playing this weekend'.

"That's where we are with this deal at the moment."

Smalling wants out but United's phone is not ringing

A large part of United's transfer strategy this summer will require players to leave Old Trafford, with defender Chris Smalling keen on a permanent switch to Roma having spent last season on loan at the Serie A club.

United are looking to bolster their defence with another new addition and have been linked with Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, but are likely to need to move players on before any further signings can be made.

"If you ask Chris Smalling, I think he'd like to go to Roma and play football on a permanent basis," Cooper said.

United are yet to receive any serious offers for Chris Smalling

"On Manchester United's part, they haven't had an offer that would even make them blink. Until that happens, they are happy to have him in the fold.

"His availability affects United's plans in terms of another defender. There are defenders they're looking at. They're looking for a versatile player.

"There's an awful lot of speculation in Spain about Sergio Reguilon but I'm told that's unlikely.

"Part of their strategy involves getting players out of the club but the phone is not ringing very much."