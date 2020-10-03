Edinson Cavani: Manchester United close to signing former PSG striker on two-year deal

Manchester United are close to signing former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after seven years in the French capital and discussions are under way over a possible move to Old Trafford.

No agreement has yet been reached but Cavani is understood to be keen on a two-year contract.

Uruguay international Cavani would offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced option in attack to supplement the talents of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in a £55m deal in July 2013 after an impressive three-year spell with the Serie A club.

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 4th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

He went on to score 187 goals from 276 appearances in all competitions for PSG but is looking for a new club after his contract with the French champions expired.

Solskjaer continues to make adjustments to his squad, with midfielder Andreas Pereira having joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal on Friday.

0:16 Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc confirms the club has been in contact with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho, but does not expect a deal to be done

Defender Diogo Dalot also appears to be on his way to Serie A, with the 21-year-old on the verge of joining AC Milan on a season-long loan, according to Sky in Italy.

While Cavani looks set to arrive at Old Trafford, it appears unlikely that he will be joined by Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been United's No 1 transfer target during this window, but the German club's sporting director Michael Zorc said on Saturday that "the door is closed" on Sancho's potential move to United.

Analysis: United confident Cavani can have Ibra effect

James Cooper, Sky Sports News reporter

If an agreement can be reached with the 33-year-old, Manchester United are confident Cavani's signing could have a similar effect to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived in the summer of 2016 at the age of 34.

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Man Utd in 2016 as a 34-year-old

They believe Cavani's experience and credentials would encourage the development of Mason Greenwood while also providing support for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, as well as adding a different attacking component for Solskjaer.

Potentially, it would also mean Manchester United would not have a need to replace Odion Ighalo when he returns to China at the end of January.

Cavani may be a free agent after leaving PSG but his record of 341 goals from 556 club games is impressive and fits in with the attacking DNA of Manchester United.

What we do not know yet is what sort of shape Cavani is in, but if a deal is struck soon United would have time to assess his fitness and work intensively with him ahead of the October 17 trip to Newcastle.

It is clear the club has seen an opportunity in Cavani to follow the path taken by strikers such as Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson with a belief the Uruguayan is relishing the opportunity of following in their footsteps.

1:31 Soccer Saturday's Tim Sherwood says Manchester United have an imbalanced squad and need to offload some of their 'dead wood'

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

1:07 New York Times journalist Rory Smith tells the Transfer Talk podcast a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele could be a good alternative to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.