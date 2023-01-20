Manchester United transfer news: Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to stay at club in January

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay will not be leaving Manchester United this month, but the club will consider loan offers for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

Maguire has fallen out of favour under United boss Erik ten Hag having started just two Premier League games since the start of September.

The England defender had recently been linked with a move to West Ham but the 29-year-old, who is United's club captain, will not be leaving Old Trafford this month.

Wan-Bissaka will also not be moving in this January window after impressing Ten Hag with his performances having played in seven of United's eight games since the World Cup break finished.

United had been in the market for a right-back if the 25-year-old left this month but the former Crystal Palace defender has started in all five of United's Premier League games since the restart in December.

McTominay is also set to remain at Old Trafford with Wan-Bissaka and Maguire despite being linked with a move to Newcastle.

The Scotland midfielder has started just six Premier League games this season but he remains in Ten Hag's plans.

Elanga and Pellistri could move on loan

Image: Anthony Elanga has started five Premier League games this season

United could, however, lose Elanga and Pellistri this month with potential loan offers being considered for the forwards.

Any offers for the pair would have to be good for the club and beneficial for the development of the players.

Elanga, who is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund and Everton, is yet to score this season with the 20-year-old having made 18 appearances for United.

Meanwhile, Pellistri only made his United debut earlier this month as a substitute in the 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Charlton.

Image: Facundo Pellistri made his United debut this month despite having joined the club in October 2020

The 21-year-old Uruguayan, who joined United in October 2020 on a five-year deal, assisted Marcus Rashford's first goal in the win over the League One side.

