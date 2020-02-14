Hakim Ziyech will help Chelsea 'unlock' defences, says Frank Lampard

2:33 Frank Lampard hopes Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer Frank Lampard hopes Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer

Frank Lampard says new signing Hakim Ziyech is a "fantastic player" who will help Chelsea to "unlock" defences.

The 26-year-old Morocco international was signed from Ajax on Thursday for £33.3m and will move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Chelsea have struggled to break down opponents who sit deep against them this season. Since November, they have dominated possession but failed to score in games against West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton and Newcastle.

Lampard is hoping the arrival of Ziyech - who has an impressive 21 assists in 30 appearances this campaign - can change that, telling Sky Sports News: "I think he's a fantastic player.

"He first came into my eye-line in their [Ajax's] run in the Champions League last year. I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in their games against Tottenham.

"We've come up against them twice this season so I know a lot about him. I know about his qualities. He's got a great left foot and plays generally off the right-hand side but can play behind the front man.

"Probably when you look at us this season there have been games where we may have maybe struggled to unlock the door. He's certainly a player we hope can bring that bit of creativity and something different for us.

"He scores goals, assists. I know it's not coming now but I think it's exciting for us as a club and the fans to know that he'll be here next year."

Ziyech was one of Lampard's top targets during a frustrating January transfer window which ended with Chelsea not adding any new players to their squad.

Ajax were not keen to lose one of their key players mid-season as they chase success in the Eredivisie, Dutch Cup and Europa League.

Lampard has seen his side struggle to break down opponents on a number of occasions this season

Lampard said: "We tried but it wasn't possible. We all know how the January window works.

"You respect that clubs who have top players want to keep them. But that's done and now we have him for next season."

Ziyech is the first signing Chelsea have made since Lampard became head coach in the summer, and he hinted there could be more to follow at the end of the campaign.

"We have to worry first about where we're at," he said. "Trying to come in the top four is the priority for us so my main concern is that.

"But we're always on the lookout and we're always working together to see how we can improve. Those improvements could be needed maybe in the summer and we'll try to make sure we get the right ones."