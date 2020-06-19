Timo Werner: Frank Lampard says Chelsea will be improved by 'talented' forward next season

Timo Werner has completed his move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig

Timo Werner will improve Chelsea next season after the "talented" forward completed his move from RB Leipzig, says Frank Lampard.

Werner has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Ajax's Hakim Ziyech.

The 24-year-old Germany international is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England after Chelsea agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger his release clause.

During an online news conference on Friday, Chelsea head coach Lampard said: "He's clearly a player that we liked. I've certainly followed him for a long time myself individually just because he's a talented player.

"As a club we went for him and he will certainly strengthen us, in my opinion. He's hugely talented, had a fantastic season this year but before that as well.

"Where we couldn't do as much business in the last couple of windows for whatever reasons it's given us a chance to see some youth have more time in the team, but we were very clear about wanting to improve.

"Timo Werner is a signing who will improve us. I'm certainly very excited to have him playing for Chelsea and we look forward to having him."

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists, developing into one of Europe's most coveted forwards.

He will remain with RB Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining up with his new team-mates next month.

Lampard added: "We worked as hard as we could to sign him. I had good conversations with him personally where he hopefully understands what I want to do here with the club in terms of how we work, how we play.

"It seems to have come across as a really exciting project for him because he obviously had some very good options so we're happy with that. We're just pleased that Timo has decided to come to us."

