Angel Gomes: Frank Lampard denies Chelsea have offered contract to Man Utd midfielder

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have not offered a contract to Angel Gomes

Frank Lampard has denied Chelsea have offered a contract to Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes.

Gomes will become a free agent on Tuesday after failing to agree a contract extension at United and reports had suggested Chelsea were ready to offer the 19-year-old a lucrative deal at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has hit back those reports and says he's never discussed signing Gomes, who made his debut for United in 2017 aged just 16.

West Ham vs Chelsea Live on

"I can elaborate to the point that it's never been mentioned on my end. That's it. " said Lampard.

Chelsea travel to face London rivals West Ham on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, and could potentially go third with a win - if Leicester drop points at Everton.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Hammers midfielder Declan Rice but Lampard has refused to confirm if the club are interested in the England international.

0:16 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Gomes is set to leave the club when his contract expires on Tuesday Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that highly-rated youngster Angel Gomes is set to leave the club when his contract expires on Tuesday

"Declan Rice is a good player. I've known him for a long time, he was in Chelsea's academy but there's no talk," he said.

"I'll keep saying it about every player that we'll be asked about until this season is finished - there's nothing to say."

Lampard could be without Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen for the trip to the London Stadium.

Pulisic was substituted in the second-half of Sunday's 1-0 win over Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Christensen is still a doubt after missing the match with a hip problem.

Chelsea travel to face West Ham on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

"Christian (Pulisic) felt a bit of tightness in his calf just as he came off against Leicester, so we're managing him but I haven't got an answer yet," said Lampard.

"It feels a bit better than it did at the end of the game so we'll see by tomorrow.

"Andreas Christensen, likewise, is in the squad but we'll have to see but with another 24 hours because of the tight turnaround."

Lampard: Talks ongoing with Willian

Chelsea recently extended the contracts of Willian and Pedro until the end of the season, with their previous deals due to expire at the end of June.

Pedro will join Roma on a two-year deal at the campaign but the long-term future of Willian is yet to be decided.

Lampard says Chelsea remain in talks with Willian over his long-term future

The Brazilian has admitted it is "unlikely" he will sign a new contract with Chelsea beyond the summer but Lampard says the club remains in talks with the winger.

"We've still got ongoing conversations with him. I've got no clarity on that yet but we will continue to talk," Lampard told Sky Sports News.

"He knows what I think of him as a player. He's been very, very good for me this year. I played with him, I know him very well. It's a very honest and open conversation.

"I understand that he has options and that is something that has to be taken seriously, particularly at this stage of his career."