Mike Maignan: Chelsea consider move for Lille goalkeeper

Mike Maignan joined Lille in August 2015 from PSG

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The 25-year-old is seen as a credible candidate to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one position at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for the player.

Maignan was an ever-present for Ligue 1 club Lille last season and would cost around €30m (£27m).

He has played for France at every international level from U16 to U21 and has also been called into the senior squad.

Chelsea signed Spain international Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018, parting with a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

But Kepa's performances have come in for criticism and he was dropped in favour of the veteran Willy Caballero at times last season.

Chelsea close to agreeing Havertz, Chilwell and Thiago Silva deals

Chelsea are close to agreeing deals to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva.

Havertz has received interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe but is now set to move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea close to concluding a deal with Leverkusen that could be worth up to £90m.

The Blues are also likely to add Chilwell to their ranks, with talks between them and Leicester continuing on Monday.

The England international is understood to be keen on the move and a source has told Sky Sports News that the deal is "almost there".

