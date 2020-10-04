Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea midfielder set for medical ahead of Napoli loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has arrived in Italy and is set to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of his season-long loan move to Napoli.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea for £40m in 2017 but spent just one season at the club before being sent on loans to AC Milan and his former club Monaco.

Bakayoko worked under Gennaro Gattuso during his time at Milan, and the former Italy midfielder is keen to reunite with the France international now he is in charge at Napoli.

Milan were in talks to re-sign Bakayoko last month, either on loan or on a permanent deal, while Paris Saint-Germain also showed interest.

Chelsea are looking to offload players - with Bakayoko one of a number who could leave before Monday's 11pm deadline - after spending over £200m on seven new signings during this window.

Antonio Rudiger could also be set to depart Stamford Bridge after failing to be included in any of Frank Lampard's previous five matchday squads.

Tottenham are interested in signing the 27-year-old centre-back, but any deal could be complicated by Chelsea's reluctance to allow Rudiger to join one of their biggest rivals.

One player who does look set to stay at Chelsea, though, is Callum Hudson-Odoi, after the Blues rejected an offer from Bayern Munich.

The German and European champions wanted to take the 19-year-old on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent for £70m next summer.

However, the offer was turned down, and Frank Lampard said on Saturday that he wants Hudson-Odoi to remain at Chelsea this season.

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far, with Roman Abramovich overseeing an extensive - and expensive - overhaul.

Frank Lampard's attack has been transformed by the additions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, while the club have also brought in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and strengthened their defence with the signings of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Despite those defensive additions, Chelsea showed familiar frailties during their 3-3 draw with West Brom last week and could yet seek to bring in another player at centre-back and in defensive midfield. A late move for long-standing target Declan Rice should not be ruled out.

That, however, would depend on outgoings. Lampard currently has more than 30 first-team players at his disposal and needs to trim that number.

Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out, and is open to leaving the club on loan, while there are also doubts around the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, among others.

