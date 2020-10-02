Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayern Munich in talks with Chelsea to sign winger on loan

Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan, according to Sky Germany.

The proposed offer is a loan plus an obligation to buy Hudson-Odoi on a permanent deal in summer 2021.

Sky Germany say the England U21 international winger could seal the move by the October 5 transfer deadline, following a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for the Blues during the 3-3 draw with West Brom

Hudson-Odoi played the full match for Chelsea in their defeat to Tottenham on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, and has made four appearances in all competitions so far this term.

He also scored Chelsea's second goal as Frank Lampard's side came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with West Brom on September 26.

Hudson-Odoi remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

Bayern's interest in the highly-rated winger is longstanding.

The Bavarian club made the winger a key target during the January transfer window last year when they offered Chelsea £30m for his services, and rejected a fourth bid worth around £22.5m in summer 2019.

Hudson-Odoi came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has scored nine goals and made 11 assists in 65 appearances in all competitions for the Blues since his debut in 2018.

Following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge during the summer window, competition for attacking places in Lampard's starting XI is fierce this season.

Willian has joined Arsenal on a free transfer, while Ross Barkley has signed for Aston Villa on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern, who signed Leroy Sane for £54.8m from Manchester City earlier in the summer, and are in the market for another wideman, and also remain interested in Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey.

1:20 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted he would be open to allowing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave the club on loan.

Chelsea consider loan moves for England youngsters

Having made a number of high-profile signings already in this transfer window, Chelsea are expected to reduce their squad size before Deadline Day on Monday, with a number of players linked with moves away.

Lampard says he has spoken honestly with England youngsters Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek about the possibility of a loan move this season.

"With every player in the squad, if it's a loan, you have to consider what's best for the player and the club," Lampard said in a press conference on Friday.

"With those three players I would always take those things into consideration.

"I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them. It's one we'll approach player by player over the next few days.

"Once the window shuts, every player that is here will be used because there is a long season coming up."

Image: Frank Lampard may allow some members of Chelsea's squad to depart on loan before the transfer deadline

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far, with Roman Abramovich overseeing an extensive - and expensive - overhaul.

Frank Lampard's attack has been transformed by the additions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, while the club have also brought in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and strengthened their defence with the signings of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Despite those defensive additions, Chelsea showed familiar frailties during their 3-3 draw with West Brom in the Premier League and could yet seek to bring in another body at centre-back and in defensive midfield. A late move for long-standing target Declan Rice should not be ruled out.

That, however, would depend on outgoings. Lampard has more than 30 first-team players at his disposal currently and he needs to trim that number. Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out, and is open to leaving the club on loan, while there are also doubts around the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, among others.

