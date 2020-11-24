Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud only getting better and will get minutes at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has promised Olivier Giroud will get more game time at Chelsea as he bids to keep hold of the striker in the January transfer window.

Giroud's majestic injury-time header, having come off the bench, booked Chelsea's place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they beat Rennes 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Frenchman has struggled to break into Lampard's starting XI with Tammy Abraham scoring in three consecutive games ahead of the trip to France.

Giroud says he will make a decision on his Chelsea future in the January transfer window amid concerns over a lack of game time - but boss Lampard has reiterated his stance, in that he wants the striker to stay.

The Blues head coach has insisted Giroud is part of his plans after the striker said this week his lack of minutes is "concerning", especially as he battles for a place in France's squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Image: Giroud is mobbed by his team-mates after netting the winning goal

"I have a problem because I've got Tammy who is playing well and obviously he did last year as well," Lampard told BT Sport.

"Oli who always contributes in that way with that professionalism. I have two players in a similar position fighting for a place.

"That's a good problem. Oli will get his minutes because we have a busy schedule we play every few days. I made a few changes today because I felt he had to to get the freshness in the team.

"I think the reason you see such a reaction around the goal, not only was it in the last minute but someone like Oli you see how he acts day in day out and it shows you what he means to this team."

Giroud's winning goal in Rennes was his 12th in European competitions for Chelsea - no player has scored more for the club in Europe since he joined the club from Arsenal.

Lampard couldn't hide his delight at the Frenchman getting the all-important winning goal.

He added: "And the things behind the scenes, everybody kind of feels from the outside what a great professional he is and how highly-regarded he is by his team-mates and myself.

"So for him to get a goal, you saw the reaction of his team-mates, he's so professional in how he trains and looks after himself that age isn't even a factor for him.

"He's getting better with age if anything in terms of how he looks after himself.

"So he offers a lot for us and I keep saying it but the big schedule coming up and the way we play means I will rely on players.

"So thankfully for me he's a player that always keeps the right attitude if he's not playing regularly, and I know when I call upon him that he comes in as he did today."