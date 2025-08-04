Alejandro Garnacho, Xavi Simons transfer news: Chelsea aiming to sign Man Utd and RB Leipzig forwards this summer

Chelsea are aiming to sign both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are in talks to sign the two forwards and discussions have been ongoing for some time, with good relations between all the clubs.

Simons was not in RB Leipzig's squad for their friendly on Saturday, while Garnacho is one of several players that Manchester United are looking to move on this summer.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Bayern Munich are also interested in Simons, who has two years left on his contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss why Simons' potential move to Chelsea makes sense for the player and the west London club

Chelsea have agreed to a restriction on registering new players for UEFA competitions in the 2025/26 season, unless the value of new signings added to their squad is recouped in sales, after being fined - along with Aston Villa - by UEFA for breaches of its financial rules.

Chelsea have spent more than £250m this summer on eight new signings, with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato their latest addition, and there will be more incomings as players are sold and loaned out.

Nine players have left the club permanently, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Guiu and Lesley Ugochukwu also expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are also likely to leave, and question marks remain over the future of Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea returned for pre-season training on Monday after having three weeks off since winning the Club World Cup.

Before their season opener against Crystal Palace on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports, Chelsea play Bayer Leverkusen on Friday and AC Milan on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

In

Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m

Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m

Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m

Jorrel Hato - Ajax, £38.5m

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29m

Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m

Mamadou Sarr - Strasbourg, £12m

Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.3m

Out

Kendry Paez - Strasbourg, loan

Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m

Bashir Humphreys - Burnley, undisclosed

Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Arsenal, £5m

Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed

Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m

Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan

Mike Penders - Strasbourg, loan

Joao Felix - Al Nassr, £43.7m

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Strasbourg

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.