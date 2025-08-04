Alejandro Garnacho, Xavi Simons transfer news: Chelsea aiming to sign Man Utd and RB Leipzig forwards this summer
Chelsea are in talks to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho; Simons has two years left on his RB Leipzig contract; Garnacho is free to leave Man Utd; Chelsea have spent more than £250m this summer but are also offloading players
Monday 4 August 2025 14:59, UK
Chelsea are aiming to sign both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho before the transfer window closes.
Chelsea are in talks to sign the two forwards and discussions have been ongoing for some time, with good relations between all the clubs.
Simons was not in RB Leipzig's squad for their friendly on Saturday, while Garnacho is one of several players that Manchester United are looking to move on this summer.
Sky Sports News reported last month that Bayern Munich are also interested in Simons, who has two years left on his contract.
Chelsea have agreed to a restriction on registering new players for UEFA competitions in the 2025/26 season, unless the value of new signings added to their squad is recouped in sales, after being fined - along with Aston Villa - by UEFA for breaches of its financial rules.
Chelsea have spent more than £250m this summer on eight new signings, with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato their latest addition, and there will be more incomings as players are sold and loaned out.
Nine players have left the club permanently, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Guiu and Lesley Ugochukwu also expected to leave Stamford Bridge.
Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are also likely to leave, and question marks remain over the future of Nicolas Jackson.
Chelsea returned for pre-season training on Monday after having three weeks off since winning the Club World Cup.
Before their season opener against Crystal Palace on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports, Chelsea play Bayer Leverkusen on Friday and AC Milan on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea transfers
In
Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m
Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m
Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m
Jorrel Hato - Ajax, £38.5m
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29m
Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m
Mamadou Sarr - Strasbourg, £12m
Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.3m
Out
Kendry Paez - Strasbourg, loan
Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m
Bashir Humphreys - Burnley, undisclosed
Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed
Kepa Arrizabalaga - Arsenal, £5m
Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed
Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed
Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m
Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan
Mike Penders - Strasbourg, loan
Joao Felix - Al Nassr, £43.7m
Ishe Samuels-Smith - Strasbourg
