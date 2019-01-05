Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp happy with respite from Premier League title challenge

1:02 Liverpool are under no pressure to deliver an immediate reaction following their loss to Manchester City, says boss Jurgen Klopp Liverpool are under no pressure to deliver an immediate reaction following their loss to Manchester City, says boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Wolves eases the pressure on his side to “react immediately” in the wake of their midweek defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool's 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium has allowed City to cut the gap on Klopp's table-topping side to four points ahead of the next round of Premier League games.

Brighton are Liverpool's next league opponents but only after they travel to Molineux to play Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

"It's okay [playing Wolves next in the FA Cup]. We have known about it for a while," said Klopp.

"And it's not like I feel we have to react immediately in the league because that would feel a little bit like we are a bit insecure about ourselves.

"We knew about it before. When the draw came out and I saw Wolves I was like 'Wow, Wolves away, thank you very much!

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux in December in the Premier League

"When we played there in the league it was very difficult and to go there again is a really tough draw. And of course, we have Brighton coming up and that is always a tough place to go and they are playing a fantastic season.

"Would I want to play Brighton directly after Man City? I don't know. I didn't think about it. But we have nine or so days between Premier League games and in between is a very, very tough FA Cup game."

Seven-time FA Cup winners Liverpool have reached three finals under Klopp but the German is yet to win a trophy during his Anfield reign.

Klopp does not feel under any additional pressure to deliver a trophy but it is clear he understands the importance of Liverpool's title chase.

"Always when people talk to me about silverware it looks like we have to get each little thing," he said.

"Even if we win the FA Cup people will still say that you have not won the Premier League in [more than] 25 years.

"That's how it is and we cannot change how other people think. We have to try our best in every single game and so far the boys have done that and we will try again, again and again."