Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool crowd 'unbelievable' during win over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has called the Anfield crowd "really unbelievable" for keeping the faith in Liverpool's players towards the end of Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Liverpool were facing the prospect of two dropped points after Lucas Moura had cancelled out Roberto Firmino's first-half opener to set up a nail-biting finish.

"For me, when we scored [to make it] 2-1, it was relief as well. It was not like bouncing around and stuff like that," Klopp told the club's website.

Pep Guardiola's side can reclaim top spot on Wednesday night

"I have to say, I thought the crowd was unbelievable, really unbelievable. They were not nervous, that's good.

"Nobody was really nervous - they knew it could happen, 'Come on, let's try'. They were really behind us and I love that."

Liverpool are currently two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola's side can regain the lead at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday night, before Liverpool travel to Southampton on Friday. Both games are live on Sky Sports.

"We need time together, we need time to train, prepare and all that stuff - and we have that now," said Klopp.

"We don't need a lot of time, but we need it together. We have that now and now let's go again, recover and then fly probably to Southampton.

"It's another team in a really good moment. We will fight again. That's all that I can promise."