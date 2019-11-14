Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward's return date unclear after ankle injury

Salah was substituted late in the second-half against Manchester City on Sunday

Mohamed Salah's return date for Liverpool remains unclear with the forward continuing to have treatment on his ankle injury, following his withdrawal from the Egypt squad on Tuesday.

Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's upcoming internationals versus Kenya and Comoros due to the ongoing problem and the forward was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left foot in Cairo, as he sat out of an Egypt training session.

Sky Sports News understands Salah has been given the chance to train away from Liverpool's Melwood training ground as he continues his rehabilitation, and the club will grant him an extended period of time off over the international break.

Mohamed Salah wearing a protective boot as he is sidelined from Egypt training (credit: Egypt FA)

It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined for but the forward, who has nine goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term, remains a doubt for Liverpool's next Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on November 23.

The 27-year-old originally suffered the injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City on October 5, hobbling off the pitch at Anfield after coming under a second-half challenge from Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Mohamed Salah first injured his ankle in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester

Since that game, he scored in Liverpool's 4-1 away win over Genk in the Champions League and was substituted off after scoring a penalty in the victory over Tottenham.

Salah headed in an Andy Robertson cross during the first-half last Sunday in Liverpool's crucial victory over Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

He was taken off in the 87th minute at Anfield and replaced by defender Joe Gomez with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to close out the 3-1 triumph.