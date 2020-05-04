Divock Origi: Liverpool striker enjoying life under Jurgen Klopp and looking to develop further

Divock Origi wants to continue progressing his career as part of Liverpool's squad

Liverpool forward Divock Origi feels he has improved as a player under Jurgen Klopp and wants to stay at the club to continue his development.

Origi has made 36 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season, albeit the majority of his appearances coming off the bench to replace either Sadio Mane, Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino.

But that role as fourth forward is not one which frustrates the 25-year-old, who played a massive part in Liverpool's Champions League success last season with two goals in the semi-final win over Barcelona and another when they beat Tottenham in Madrid to lift the trophy.

Milner: CL just the start - now we want more

Gomez: Van Dijk, Liverpool & missing football

He feels much of that is down to Klopp's influence, as he told Belgian outlet Het Laaste Nieuws: "Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work.

"We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

"It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don't know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, then it is a pity that the competition has just stopped."

1:10 Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson says he still cannot believe it has been 30 years since the club's last league title Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson says he still cannot believe it has been 30 years since the club's last league title

Origi, like just about every other footballer in England, remains unable to train with the rest of his team-mates but is still hoping he will get the chance to celebrate a first Premier League title for both himself and the club.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of Manchester City when games were suspended in March, with Project Restart plans aiming to get back underway - behind closed doors - in June.

4:14 Speaking on The Football Show, Didi Hamann gave his thoughts on Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and whether Timo Werner would be a good fit for Liverpool Speaking on The Football Show, Didi Hamann gave his thoughts on Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and whether Timo Werner would be a good fit for Liverpool

He added: "We are not yet at the club. It's all pretty unclear here in England. We don't even train in small groups. It would be painful if we can't get that title now. But there are things in life that you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now.

"We have an individual program at home, which is good. They have arranged that well at Liverpool. I now realise that simple things are very important - walking, watching a good movie and just calling friends."