Mo Salah: Liverpool forward says club have not yet discussed a new contract with him

Watch the full exclusive interview with Mo Salah on Soccer Saturday from 12pm; Liverpool forward has not yet discussed new contract with club, with current deal due to expire in 2023; watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday 1 May 2021 09:06, UK

Mo Salah&#39;s current deal at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023 0:30
Mohamed Salah admits he has yet to be approached by Liverpool over extending his contract at the club, which expires in the summer of 2023

Mo Salah says no one from Liverpool has approached him as yet to discuss the possibility of signing a new contract at the club.

Salah's current deal at Anfield runs until the summer of 2023 but the Egypt forward says there is currently no prospect of an extension.

The 28-year-old has previously hinted his future could lie in Spanish football, with Barcelona and Real Madrid often touted as potential destinations for Salah if he were to depart Merseyside.

Manchester United
Liverpool

Sunday 2nd May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

When asked about a potential new deal at Liverpool, Salah told Sky Sports: "No one is talking to me about that, so I can't say much about that.

"No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know."

Trending

Jurgen Klopp 1:34
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they have to beat Manchester United to have any chance of finishing in the Premier League top four

In January, Salah said he wanted to stay and continue to break records for as long as possible at Anfield and claimed he was "100 per cent" committed to winning more trophies at the club.

He reiterated that desire when asked about the remaining ambitions in his career.

Also See:

"I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again," he added.

"It's a great thing to win, I'm just trying to win it again and again. Part of our job is to win trophies."

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for a then club-record transfer fee in 2017 and the 28-year-old has scored 120 goals in 193 matches for the club in all competitions.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Chisora vs Parker

Get Sky Sports