Liverpool transfer news: Xherdan Shaqiri a target for Lyon but French club yet to match Liverpool valuation

Ligue 1 side Lyon are in talks over a deal to sign Liverpool and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Lyon are offering just over £5m for the 29-year-old, who has been with Liverpool for three years, but has only made 45 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are understood to value Shaqiri at significantly higher than Lyon's offer.

Shaqiri has one year remaining on his current deal at Anfield but Liverpool do have the option of extending it by a further season.

He was one of Switzerland's standout players during Euro 2020, when they reached the quarter-finals before losing out to Spain in a tense penalty shootout.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in July 2018 when they activated a £13.5m release clause in his contract.

Lyon are looking to boost a squad which has already suffered a number of key departures this summer, including the significant loss of Memphis Depay on a free transfer to Barcelona.

Defender Joachim Andersen also became a permanent departure from their ranks, joining Crystal Palace after spending last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham.

