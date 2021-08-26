Alisson Becker: Liverpool goalkeeper says Chelsea are leading title contenders

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker thinks Saturday's match with Chelsea is an early showdown between two of the leading contenders for the Premier League title.

The two clubs are among the five who have won both of their first two Premier League games this season - but someone will have to drop points on Saturday when the two go head-to-head in an intriguing Anfield clash, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

Alisson is full of respect for Chelsea and told Sky Sports News: "I believe they are one of the favourites, for winning the title.

"They proved it last season, winning the Champions League.

"We know how strong they are - but we are not too focused on the opponents, we must be focused on our jobs, to give 100 per cent that we have."

Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea - having been signed from Inter this summer after helping the Italian club to Serie A success - and immediately proved his worth with a goal during last weekend's win over Arsenal.

"He's an amazing player of course, they became stronger with him," said Alisson.

"And they were already strong - they won the Champions League without him.

"He's an amazing player, I don't need to tell you about his qualities.

"We need to approach this game with the maximum energy and mindset that we have to get our target, which is the three points."

He is not a new signing but Liverpool are stronger themselves this term, thanks to the return of key defender Virgil Van Dijk, who missed much of last season due to injury.

Alisson said: "We already have a top team and having Virgil is really important for us.

"He is someone who gives you confidence on the pitch with his presence and his qualities.

"He can give so much for you defensively - and attacking-wise, setting up the moves.

"In the last match [against Burnley] he did a fantastic pass to Harvey [Elliott] for the second goal and he's an amazing player."

Having ended their long wait for a Premier League title in fine style last year, the 2020/21 campaign was a little more sobering for Liverpool, as they finished third, 17 points behind Manchester City.

Regaining that title is obviously high on the agenda for the new season but Alisson thinks the squad are too strong not to attack every competition.

Asked if the title race is the focus, he said: "I think it's more than that - we want more.

"Of course, we want to win all the tournaments that we play.

"We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup - all the tournaments that it's possible for us to play.

"This should be the target, for a team like us."