Curtis Jones: Liverpool midfielder to remain sidelined with eye injury

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is set to remain sidelined for a number of weeks with an eye injury sustained before the international break.

Jones suffered the injury during an accidental collision in training and was subsequently ruled out of Liverpool's games against Atletico Madrid and West Ham.

The 20-year-old, who has made nine appearances this season in all competitions, is set to remain unavailable when Liverpool return to action against Arsenal on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

"Further diagnosis has confirmed Jones will remain out of action for at least a few weeks more as he recovers from the problem, which is specific to the eye and not the socket," read a club statement.

Liverpool doctor Jim Moxon explained: "It's a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won't be impacted beyond the recovery period.

"However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can't rush it, therefore it won't be a speedy return.

"It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

"We can't put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it's not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery."

Image: Harvey Elliott has returned to light training after dislocating his ankle in September

Harvey Elliott has returned to light training after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds in September.

The 18-year-old was running on grass for the first time on Monday since dislocating the joint in a tackle from Pascal Struijk, who was subsequently sent off.

Elliott completed exercises outside and in the gym at Liverpool's Kirkby training ground, just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

It brought the youngster's excellent start to the season to an abrupt halt. Elliott is the Premier League's youngest debutant, following his transfer from Fulham as a 16-year-old.

He had started all of Liverpool's opening four Premier League games after an impressive pre-season and season-long loan at Blackburn during 2020-21.