Arsenal and Tottenham charged by FA for failure to control players

Arsenal and Tottenham have been charged for failing to control their players following Eric Dier's goal celebrations in Sunday's north London derby.

It is alleged that in the 32nd minute, when Dier made it 1-1, the clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Both sets of players and benches were involved and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sprinted down the touchline to play peacemaker.

Arsenal, who won 4-2 at the Emirates, and Tottenham both have until 6pm on Thursday, December 6 to respond to the charge.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has since told Sky Sports News the melee showed "how much was at stake" in an "intense derby".

The result moved Arsenal up to fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of Spurs on goal difference.

"You don't want to act up to get into a fight, that's not what anyone wanted, or Eric, but sometimes it happens when you are working with emotions," Eriksen said.

Tottenham have also banned a fan indefinitely from attending further games after a banana skin was thrown onto the pitch when the Arsenal players celebrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty.