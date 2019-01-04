Friday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Mesut Ozil, Cengiz Under, Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas

Cengiz Under has been linked with a move to Arsenal

The latest Arsenal news and transfer rumours on Friday January 4, including Mesut Ozil, Cengiz Under, Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas.

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Arsenal have launched a £55m bid for Roma midfielder Cengiz Under.

The Turkey international has scored six goals with six assists for the Serie A side this season, although is under contract with the club until 2022.

Under is set to replace Aaron Ramsey, who is edging closer to joining Juventus in the summer, Sky Sports News understands.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Wales international is able to speak to European clubs this month in order to secure a move.

Reports of the 28-year-old having already signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus are premature and he has not yet undergone a medical.

Another player whose stay at Arsenal is uncertain is Mesut Ozil, with The Independent reporting that his future will be reviewed at the end of the season after the midfielder and the club distanced themselves from the possibility of a transfer this month.

Finally, manager Unai Emery has distanced himself from a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, despite Spanish outlets heavily linking the two.

But Emery said: "Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now. We never speak about Keylor Navas."