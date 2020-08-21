Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Wolves interested in Arsenal midfielder

Wolves have registered their interest in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Wolves have become the latest Premier League team to register their interest in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Arsenal will listen to offers in the region of £20m for the versatile centre midfielder who has starred as a left-sided defender under Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is also monitoring developments at the Emirates over the 22-year-old who has represented England from U17 through to U21 level. He was also part of the England squad that won the U20 World Cup in 2017.

Privately, Tottenham have denied they are keen on the player - and are not preparing a £20m bid.

Maitland-Niles has been at Arsenal since he was 16.

He made 32 appearances for Arsenal last season and played the full match as his side beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on August 1.

Elsewhere, Arsenal remain clear favourites to win the race for the 22-year-old Brazilian Gabriel ahead of Napoli, despite the Italian club making a late and improved offer to the player.

Manchester United have held discussions with Gabriel's representatives, in a late twist to his expected exit from Lille. As Sky Sports News reported last month, United have been monitoring the situation, however, it is understood their interest in the player is unlikely to go any further.

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth gives his insight on some of the other deals Arsenal have planned this summer:

Following the arrivals of Willian, Gabriel, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares at the Emirates Stadium, it's understood Dani Ceballos signing on loan for Arsenal again next season remains a possibility.

Talks are ongoing between the Gunners and his parent club Real Madrid over securing another loan deal for the midfielder, with Ceballos believed to be keen on staying at Arsenal.

Ceballos is expected to link up with Zinedine Zidane's side for pre-season training, ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign, while negotiations continue.

He is under contract at Real Madrid until 2023, and has featured in 56 games for the club since his arrival at the Bernabeu from Real Betis in 2017.

Mesut Ozil has previously indicated he is staying at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract but it is clear he is not in Arteta's plans.

Ideally, Arsenal would like to offload the former Germany international to get his huge wages off the payroll but that is easier said than done. Ozil has entered the final year of his contract and appears happy to see it out.

The 31-year-old has not played a single minute for the Gunners since the Premier League restarted, the club have maintained that he has been absent from matches with a back injury.

An agreement is close between Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new three-year contract for the Gabon international.

The player sent out a cryptic tweet of an hourglass emoji as the forward is close to ending speculation about his future with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

