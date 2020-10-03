Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder close to joining Atletico Madrid on loan

Saturday 3 October 2020 17:22, UK

Lucas Torreira is close to completing a season-long move from Arsenal to Atletico Madrid.

A loan deal, with an option to make the signing permanent, has been agreed between the two clubs, and Torreira is in Madrid finalising his move to the Metropolitano Stadium.

