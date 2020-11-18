Ovie Ejeheri: Arsenal goalkeeper wanted by England, Nigeria and Uganda

England, Nigeria and Uganda are involved in a three-way struggle to secure the services of Arsenal's highly-rated teenage 'keeper Ovie Ejeheri.

The FA is keen not to lose out on the promising 17-year old and have called him up to join their age group goalkeeper training camps in December.

A number of Premier League clubs have also been keeping tabs on Ejeheri, who has been part of Arsenal's U18 and U23 squads having graduated through their Hale End academy.

Image: Ovie Ejeheri was born in London and is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Uganda

Ejeheri was born in Greenwich, London and is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Uganda.

Having been at Arsenal's academy since the age of five, Ejeheri is yet to sign a professional contract. He is currently a second-year scholar and could be offered a professional deal in the coming years if he impresses the academy coaches.

Former Arsenal academy graduate Alex Iwobi, now at Everton, decided to represent Nigeria in international football after playing for England at youth level.