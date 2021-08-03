Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder close to agreeing new deal at the Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is close to agreeing a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old's current deal is up in 2023 with the player strongly linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma side this summer.

And despite Roma making offers to sign the Swiss midfielder, Arsenal's valuation was never met by the Serie A side.

While it may appear to be a U-turn by Arsenal, it is thought boss Mikel Arteta never wanted to let Xhaka go having initially convinced him to stay in January 2020.

Arteta views the player, who started 29 Premier League games last season, as a key part of his plans moving forward.

Following Sunday's pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea in which Xhaka scored Arsenal's goal, Arteta said: "Xhaka is staying. He wanted to play. He is a key player for us."

The midfielder also took to Instagram after the match to further suggest his long-term future could lie in north London.

"It felt really good to be home," Xhaka wrote.

Arsenal are also interested in signing James Maddison from Leicester City and are still monitoring Martin Odegaard's situation at Real Madrid, as they look to bring in an attacking midfielder this summer.

