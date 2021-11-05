Josh Kroenke: Exclusive interview with Arsenal director coming up on Sky Sports this weekend

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke discusses the European Super League, Daniel Ek's proposed takeover, and the club's future title ambitions in exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves. Watch Arsenal vs Watford live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Friday 5 November 2021 14:59, UK

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke
Image: Arsenal director Josh Kroenke talks to Sky Sports this weekend

Make sure you don't miss our exclusive interview with Arsenal director Josh Kroenke on Sky Sports and across our website and app this weekend.

Kroenke has sat down with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves to discuss everything Arsenal, from key recent off-the-pitch decisions to the performances and next steps of Mikel Arteta's players.

The interview includes Kroenke's views on the failed European Super League, Daniel Ek's proposed takeover of the club, and his ambition to see Arsenal challenging for the title again.

Also See:

The interview comes ahead of Arsenal's Super Sunday clash with Watford, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema