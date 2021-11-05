Josh Kroenke: Exclusive interview with Arsenal director coming up on Sky Sports this weekend

Make sure you don't miss our exclusive interview with Arsenal director Josh Kroenke on Sky Sports and across our website and app this weekend.

Kroenke has sat down with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves to discuss everything Arsenal, from key recent off-the-pitch decisions to the performances and next steps of Mikel Arteta's players.

The interview includes Kroenke's views on the failed European Super League, Daniel Ek's proposed takeover of the club, and his ambition to see Arsenal challenging for the title again.

The interview comes ahead of Arsenal's Super Sunday clash with Watford, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.