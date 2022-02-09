Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit: I am the solution not the problem

Mikel Arteta has hit back at Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's suggestion that he was the problem after the striker left the club to join Barcelona.

Aubameyang left Arsenal for Barcelona on Deadline Day after being stripped of the captaincy at the Emirates in December following a disciplinary breach.

Speaking at his official unveiling as a Barcelona player last week, Aubameyang said: "I think it was a problem just with him [Arteta]. I can't really tell you much. He wasn't happy and that was it. I can't say anything else because that's what happened. I wasn't very happy and I'm better this way."

Asked about those comments ahead of Thursday's trip to Wolves, Arteta said: "I am grateful for what Auba has done at the club his contribution since I have been here. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."

"I think it ended up the best possible way for everybody. When things change, when the context changes, you have to make decisions. We all made the decision that the best thing was to move on and now he plays for Barca.

"We had different meetings and the decision was taken collectively between the player, the club and agent."

Aubameyang's exit means Arteta will finish the season with just two recognised strikers in his squad, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer.

Reflecting on Arsenal's January transfer window, Arteta said: "We did what we believe is the right thing to do with players who had to leave, contract situations were [also] catching up in those situations and we had to be fair.

"We had a clear plan of what we could do, and then it has to be doable. But we are very clear, we only want the best players and the best people at this club. We decided not to rush."

Analysis: A risk for Arteta and Arsenal

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"This is a big risk by Mikel Arteta, because what happens if Aubameyang goes to Barcelona and scores a lot of goals?

"It just shows how much Arsenal are backing the judgement of their manager. Arteta is saying 'I know he is our best goalscorer, he is the club captain, he is the highest earner at the club for disciplinary reasons l don't want him at the club'. It's a big, big call.

"I know he is leaving Arsenal under a bit of a cloud but there are also a lot of good memories. His ratio of goals to games is right up there with the great players.

"Arsenal supporters will say 'we are weaker now than we were at the start of the window'. But in this instance, you have to back Mikel Arteta's judgement - that is what the Arsenal owners are doing."

