Leah Williamson: Arsenal defender back in full training as she continues recovery from ACL injury

England captain Leah Williamson is closing in on a return to action for Arsenal after her anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The defender has been sidelined since April and missed the Women's World Cup but is now back in full training and into the final month of her expected nine-month absence. Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall is encouraged by her progress.

"Leah is going very well", he said in Friday's press conference ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Watford on Sunday.

"[She] shouldn't be too far off from returning to play. She's been returning to full training here now but needs more time."

Image: Williamson suffered the injury at Man Utd in April

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in a Women's Super League match at Manchester United, less than two weeks after leading European champions England to victory over Brazil in the Finalissima at Wembley.

Team-mates Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema sustained similar injuries last season, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is the latest high-profile women's player to damage their ACL.

Laura Wienroither, Lina Hurtig and Kim Little also remain out injured for Arsenal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema talk about their documentary, Step by Step, which follows their recoveries from their respective knee injuries.

Arsenal pairing Beth Mead and Viv Miedema discuss their unique journey through ACL rehab in a new docuseries entitled Step by Step - an intimate personal tale of loss, grief and recovery.

How has the term 'ACL' become so synonymous with women's game? What steps will be taken to tackle 'epidemic'? Sky Sports investigates the work being undertaken to avoid a repeat of the last 18 months where an estimated 195 elite players suffered the injury. Read the full feature here.