Andre Gomes 'loving' life at Everton, but unsure on future plans

Andre Gomes says he is "loving" life at Everton and is enjoying playing with freedom again - but he is unsure what the future holds.

Gomes joined Everton in the summer on a season-long loan from Barcelona, where he struggled to impress and often bore the brunt of supporters' frustrations.

By contrast, his impressive start to life at Goodison Park has seen fans call for the club to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

Speaking ahead of Everton's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, Gomes told Sky Sports that he does not know if he will be staying on Merseyside, but is enjoying how things are going so far.

"I feel happy, I feel different. It's a mix between freedom and enjoying what I am doing now. It's not a job, it's what I love to do. I have that feeling again.

"I want to keep growing and getting better to produce the best performances I can. I hope to give more to the fans and help my team-mates even more. I am focused training by training, every week, to play the best I can do and help as much as I can.

"I can't say anything about the future. My focus is not that, my focus is to help Everton have the best season possible. I know it's difficult but I am really enjoying playing at Everton and I am loving being here.

"Everybody is helping me to get better, so I think I should leave that for the clubs to decide and then I will make a decision. The truth is I am really happy at Everton and I'm enjoying myself. Let's see what the club will decide."

Gomes is on loan from Barcelona

Everton manager Marco Silva has said that Gomes' future is out of the club's hands.

The 25-year-old says he is not spending too much time thinking about what will happen next.

"If I start thinking about I will lose focus about the small details, like feeling happy, which I am now," he said.

"I am trying to go step by step. I was injured for 10 weeks and we already almost at Christmas. I don't want to see time pass so fast."

