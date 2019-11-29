Everton boss Marco Silva: No ultimatum on my future

1:23 Marco Silva says he does not waste time thinking about his Everton future Marco Silva says he does not waste time thinking about his Everton future

Marco Silva insists he has never been given an ultimatum on his Everton future and says he does not waste time thinking about it.

Speculation has been mounting about Silva's future after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Norwich, after which the Everton boss spoke with the board and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Graffiti calling for Silva to be sacked appeared on the outside of one of the stands at Goodison Park on Monday night, and sections of the home support vocalised that feeling on Saturday as loud boos rang around the stadium.

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of his side's trip to Leicester on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, Silva insists he does not waste his time wondering whether he will lose his job.

"I don't waste my time or my focus thinking about that situation," he said. "My focus is always on my players and what I can control.

"The next match is always what is on my mind and analysing, of course, why we didn't perform and why we didn't achieve the result we wanted and needed. Nothing more, I don't lose one minute thinking about this situation.

"It's not part of my day to read or see [speculation]. I know something about the rumours but they're not in my daily routine."

Everton sit 16th in the table with two wins in the last nine games and face Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League following their clash against Leicester.

Despite their poor run of form, Everton director of football Marcel Brands gave a vote of confidence to Silva and says everybody at the club is united and working together to turn results around.

"We had a conversation on Saturday, again on Monday. My contact is permanent with Marcel," Silva said. "Contact every single day.

"It's important for me to understand why we haven't achieved the results and like normal the board wants to speak with me on my opinion about the situation.

"There was never talks of an ultimatum or thinking about winning the next game to keep my job."

If Silva does lose his job, Sky Sports News understands former Toffees manager David Moyes and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe are among the favourites to replace him.

David Moyes and Eddie Howe have been tipped to replace Silva if he does leave Everton

