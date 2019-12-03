Richarlison signs new deal with Everton until 2024

Richarlison has signed a new long-term deal with Everton, committing his future to the club until 2024.

"I intend to be here a long time," Richarlison told evertontv.

"This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

"It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League.

"The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch.

"I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt and making the fans happy.

"And I hope they continue singing my name."

