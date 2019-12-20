Duncan Ferguson: Everton interim boss wants to stay and work with Carlo Ancelotti

1:16 Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson says it would be fantastic to work under a top manager and is 'not pushing' for a full-time manager's role of his own Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson says it would be fantastic to work under a top manager and is 'not pushing' for a full-time manager's role of his own

Duncan Ferguson has no plans to leave Everton after his final game in interim charge and wants to continue his development as a coach under a top-class manager.

Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager at Goodison Park for their Premier League clash at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be in the stands before being officially named as Marco Silva's permanent replacement and presented to the media on Monday.

The Italian, who is set to take charge of his first game against Burnley on Boxing Day, will be assisted by Ferguson and his son Davide Ancelotti, according to Sky in Italy.

0:13 Arsene Wenger says Carlo Ancelotti will be a great manager for Everton after the Italian left Napoli Arsene Wenger says Carlo Ancelotti will be a great manager for Everton after the Italian left Napoli

Ferguson says he has yet to speak to Ancelotti but is excited by the prospect of working with the former Premier League winner.

He said of Ancelotti: "Obviously the guy is an incredible manager, he's won everything. It would be fantastic to work under a top manager. I've worked with a few in the past so I would like to continue my education if possible.

"I'm not looking to move away. I just want Everton to be successful. I want the new manager to come in and do a fantastic job. If I can be a part of that then brilliant.

"I love the club and I love my job. If I go back to being a coach then that's fine by me."

The Scot has strengthened his case for taking a top job in the future, leading the Toffees to victory over Chelsea before a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United and a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Leicester.

2:10 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester

"It's not something that particularly pushing for at the moment," he said. "There's no real time frame but the more confident you get and the more coaching you do then you want to move on with your career. We've all got ambitions.

"I'm still young enough and maybe it will happen for me down the line.

"I have loved it. Adrenaline is through the roof and the players have responded which is the most pleasing thing.

"It's only been a few games but it gives you confidence. I'm happy with the job I have done but more happy with the way the players have responded."

Ferguson expects Saturday's match to be an emotional experience and says victory in his final game in charge would "mean everything".

Ferguson hugged one of the Goodison Park ball boys while celebrating a goal against Leicester

"It will be an emotional time for me but it has been for the last 10 days," he said.

"It has been a great journey for myself and the players. If it is to end tomorrow, hopefully it ends on a high."

Ferguson's emotional reactions have seen him celebrate three of the team's last six goals by sprinting down the touchline to hug an Everton ball boy.

Asked if he thinks the ball boys will miss him, Ferguson joked: "I've noticed that there were none around the back of the goals against Leicester, they were all on the touchline next to me."