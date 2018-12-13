Hugo Lloris says Tottenham's new stadium will 'bring club to next step'

Hugo Lloris says there is a lot of expectation from players towards Tottenham's new stadium as it will "bring the club to the next step".

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the Premier League clash against Manchester United on January 13 will be played at Wembley, as the opening of the new stadium continues to meet with delays.

While Lloris admits he does not know when Spurs will be playing at the new White Hart Lane ground, the goalkeeper says there is a lot of exception from the players ahead of their first home match there.

"We knew at the beginning of the season we were very excited, we knew we would have a chance to play in the new stadium," Lloris said.

Tottenham's new White Hart Lane ground has faced delays

"We don't really know when it's going to happen. There's a lot of expectation from the players because it's something fantastic for the club and will bring the club to the next step."

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said he hoped the new stadium would be ready in time for their first Champions League last-16 tie.

Hugo Lloris was speaking to Sky Sports News on Tottenham's pre-Christmas visit to the Whittington Hospital.