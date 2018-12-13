Manuel Pochettino says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is losing sleep over new stadium

Mauricio Pochettino has offered his public support to chairman Daniel Levy

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has had sleepless nights as the wait to move into their new stadium continues.

Spurs have confirmed that their Premier League game against Manchester United on January 13 will take place at Wembley, their temporary home while they wait to move back to White Hart Lane.

Pochettino hopes they will in the new stadium for their home fixture when the Champions League resumes in February, after their 1-1 draw away to Barcelona on Tuesday ensured their progression in the competition.

But Pochettino has revealed the pressure and uncertainty of delivering such a huge project is taking its toll on Levy and stated that he "needs to feel the love from the fans."

"I think the chairman is suffering a lot because he is so tired about work," Pochettino said ahead of Tottenham's game with Burnley on Saturday.

"I think in the last few months he has not slept, he is trying to make us, the fans and everyone happy. But of course, it is a massive project.

"I don't think the people realise the magnitude of the project and how difficult it is to manage everything. We want to move there, but everyone is trying.

"We are disappointed that we are still not playing there, but I think the day that we are going to move there we are going to realise the project was massive and the magnitude of the facilities, the delivery and finish is not an easy thing.

"There are more than 20 companies working on it, a lot of people and it is so, so difficult. That is why he needs to feel the love from the fans and the club because he is working so hard, too hard to try and leave a legacy forever.

"I think that is fantastic because when we will compare our new stadium with other stadiums, we will be so lucky to play there for the staff, the players and the fans."

As for matters on the pitch, Tottenham were the only side not to sign any players over the summer.

Daniel Levy needs to "feel the love from the fans" according to Pochettino

But despite their lack of activity in the transfer market, Pochettino insists he is unconcerned if he does not bring in any players when the window opens again in the new year.

"January is always very difficult. Look at some of the players that joined last January, sometimes it takes them time to understand, to perform and to fit in with team," he added.

"Sometimes it is better not to sign, if you do not find the right player."

