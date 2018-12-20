Tottenham's Danny Rose enjoyed 'silencing' Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Danny Rose captained Tottenham in their win over Arsenal on Wednesday

Danny Rose says Tottenham enjoyed "silencing" Arsenal in the Carabao Cup after the Gunners "celebrated like they had won the league" when they beat Spurs earlier this month.

The Gunners claimed a 4-2 Premier League win during an eventful north London derby at the Emirates on December 2.

However, Spurs claimed revenge on Wednesday as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Spurs defender Rose said his side enjoyed the win and "silencing" their rivals.

"We were fully relishing the opportunity," he told Standard Sport. "Our only motivation was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago.

"That was our motivation. Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves. We used that in a positive way. It's karma. They fully deserve what they got.

"We had the motivation of getting to the semi-final, so we're over the moon.

"But the cherry on top was silencing them after remembering how they celebrated like they had won the league.

"We've put that result right. We'll see where they are come the end of the season and we'll see where we are."

Rose was named captain for the first time since January 2016 as Spurs set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea.