Jose Mourinho: Tottenham head coach promises 'passion' and insists he 'could not be happier'

Jose Mourinho has been named Tottenham head coach until the end of the 2023 season

A thrilled Jose Mourinho has vowed to bring "passion" to Tottenham and insists he "couldn't be happier" to become the club's new head coach.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday with the club 14th in the Premier League.

Negotiations between Spurs and Mourinho - who had been out of work since he was sacked by United in December - intensified over the last few days and concluded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In his first interview as head coach, Mourinho told Spurs TV: "I couldn't be happier and if I was not happy as I am, I wouldn't be here.

"What can I promise? Passion - for my job but also passion for my club. It's a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he's going to have.

1:26 As Mourinho returns to the Premier League once again, take a look back at some of his classic press conference moments As Mourinho returns to the Premier League once again, take a look back at some of his classic press conference moments

"These are not words of the moment. They are not words of me being the Tottenham head coach. These are words that I've told and I've repeated in the last three, four, five years even as an opponent.

"To play against Tottenham at White Hart Lane was always hard but beautiful. It was one of these places where I used to go with passion but also with respect."

