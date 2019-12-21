Mauricio Pochettino: Former Tottenham boss would consider Premier League return

Pochettino says he would consider a return to Premier League management

Mauricio Pochettino says he would be open to the prospect of managing in the Premier League again, following his departure from Tottenham.

The Argentine was sacked in November after five years in charge at Hotspur Way, with Jose Mourinho appointed as his replacement.

When asked about a possible return to the Premier League, Pochettino said: "Of course, I love the Premier League, I love the English fans, I think it is one of the best leagues in the world and I think for any manager it is so exciting to be involved in the Premier League.

"But we will see, there is not only the Premier League, there are different leagues in the world, different clubs that can be exciting, to give you a challenge that is maybe different.

Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham boss in November

"Now it is true that we haven't had time to think to much of the future, we have been thinking only of ourselves, to recover and be ready, because that is the key point, to be ready when something happens and to be more prepared to give to a club that is interested in you, the best of you.

"After five-and-a-half years in Tottenham it is a weird time for us but at the same time very relaxed, very happy when you look backwards and of course obviously in life, you need to move on."

Pochettino was relieved of his duties despite guiding Tottenham to the Champions League final last term and top-four finishes in four of his five seasons as manager.

Jose Mourinho replaced Pochettino at Tottenham

But after overseeing a poor start to the 2019-20 season in which Pochettino's side registered just five wins in all competitions, he was dismissed by the club's chairman Daniel Levy.

The 47-year-old has admitted he is feeling eager to get back into work since his Tottenham tenure came to an end in November.

Meanwhile, Levy has also opened the door to Pochettino potentially returning to the club one day.

