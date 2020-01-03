Harry Kane: Tottenham confirm striker suffered torn hamstring

1:39 Jose Mourinho is braced for 'bad news' on Harry Kane's injury Jose Mourinho is braced for 'bad news' on Harry Kane's injury

Jose Mourinho is "totally convinced" Harry Kane will be out for some time with Spurs revealing he suffered a torn hamstring.

The Tottenham striker limped out of the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and will miss Sunday's FA Cup third-round fixture against Middlesbrough.

Tottenham revealed on Friday that Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring and that medical staff will review the injury with ongoing treatment.

There is no timeframe for the striker's return.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Mourinho said: "If you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did.

"He didn't think twice, didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation."

2:28 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League

Mourinho said it is "too soon" for 17-year-old Troy Parrott to fill Kane's boots, but that he is "not thinking about the [transfer] market".

"I think he's irreplaceable," said Mourinho. "But we have to try solutions in relation to the players we have.

"I come to work with the players that are available."

Eriksen could be sold in January

Mourinho is unsure if Christian Eriksen will still be at Tottenham in February

Christian Eriksen will be in the squad to face Middlesbrough this weekend but losing him in January remains a possibility, Mourinho confirmed.

Inter Milan are one of several clubs to have contacted Eriksen's representatives about his future, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old's Tottenham contract is expiring in the summer and he is free to speak to foreign clubs this month.

0:30 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho admits he deserved his yellow card for his confrontation with Southampton goalkeeping coach at St Mary's Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho admits he deserved his yellow card for his confrontation with Southampton goalkeeping coach at St Mary's

"In this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season, that's one option," said Mourinho.

"Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation our club is in control.

"Another possibility is he stays."

Spurs would prefer to sell Eriksen in January if he will not sign a new contract, but there are expected to be more suitors for him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Jose urges patience after watching Klopp

Tottenham took just four points from the festive period and are now six points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

But after watching Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool seal an unbeaten calendar year in the Premier League with victory over Sheffield United, Mourinho called for time to turn Spurs' form around.

"Jurgen arrived October 2015," said Mourinho. "Now in 2020, eight transfer windows, lots of players leaving and coming, time for him to put his philosophy, training methods, his fingerprint - beautiful results as a consequence of fantastic work step by step.

"No panic, I have experience, the club have experience, (Daniel) Levy has experience. We're calm, but calm doesn't mean we don't want to win the next match."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

The Transfer Talk podcast will also be back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our Transfer Centre blog.