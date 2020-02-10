Troy Parrott: Tottenham forward needs a loan move, says Mick McCarthy

Troy Parrott signed a new long-term Tottenham deal last week

Mick McCarthy is not pleased with Troy Parrott's new Tottenham deal and says the striker needs a loan move to improve his chances of featuring for the Republic of Ireland.

The 18-year-old, who made his full international debut for McCarthy's side in a 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand in November, signed a contract extension last week.

Parrott has represented the Republic of Ireland since U17 level and will be hoping to be in contention for selection in McCarthy's squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semi-final versus Slovakia on March 26.

Jose Mourinho played Parrott during Tottenham's 5-0 win over Burnley

However, the Ireland boss feels the forward should have used the January transfer window to secure a loan move away from north London.

When asked if he was pleased that Parrott had signed a new deal, McCarthy told the Irish Times: "Not really. I wish he'd gone to Charlton and played games on loan.

"It's great for him financially, he's got a new contract, but I wish he was playing football somewhere.

"He couldn't go out before because of his age and I understand that, but if he's not playing competitive football he has very little chance of being in the squad.

Parrott made his Republic of Ireland debut last year against New Zealand

"Continuity is important for me. If the lads who have been playing are fit then you are not going to get too much change."

Parrott made his first appearance for Spurs in their Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester in September 2019 and featured in Jose Mourinho's side's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on December 7.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is set to name his squad on March 16 as the Republic of Ireland look to secure their place at Euro 2020.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also be involved in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals on March 26, with the play-off finals taking place on March 31, and all of the matches are live on Sky Sports.