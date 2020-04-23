Eric Dier charged with misconduct by FA for behaviour after cup clash against Norwich

Eric Dier has until May 8 to respond to the charge

Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his behaviour after Tottenham’s FA Cup clash with Norwich.

Dier climbed into the stand following Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat last month and appeared to get into a confrontation with supporters.

"Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," read a Football Association statement.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening.

"Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response."

More to follow....