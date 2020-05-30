Tottenham's Troy Parrot to miss Premier League restart after appendix surgery

Troy Parrott will be unable to train with Tottenham until next month

Tottenham's Troy Parrot will miss the Premier League restart after having surgery to remove his appendix.

The teenage striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to the club's medical staff.

He will undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.

The Premier League will resume on June 17, meaning Parrott will miss several of Spurs' remaining games in the 2019-20 season.

Parrott, who turned 18 in February, made his senior Spurs debut in September last year against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup before getting his first international cap for the Republic of Ireland in November against New Zealand.

His Premier League debut followed in December's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley when manager Jose Mourinho presented him with the match ball after the game.

In February he signed a three-year contract which will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2023.