Tottenham Supporters' Trust asks Football Supporters' Association to mediate talks with club's board

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has asked the Football Supporters' Association to mediate talks with the club's board after what it called a "serious breach of trust" in the move to join the European Super League.
The Supporters' Trust has called on Spurs' executive board to resign in the wake of the short-lived project, saying their actions had caused self-inflicted damage on the club both reputationally and financially.
The Trust said the club had previously lied about its intentions regarding a Super League, which has led to a breakdown in relations with supporters.
A statement read: "Having been unable to reach an agreement with the club on how talks should be conducted, we have approached the Football Supporters' Association to mediate.
"The FSA has put forward a basis for mediation, and we have accepted that.
"We are waiting to hear whether the club accepts it."
Earlier this week, the Trust set out a six-point agenda of issues it wanted to discuss with the board, starting by calling on the club to acknowledge a mistake in seeking to join the breakaway project.
The Trust also wants to see independent directors appointed to "protect and promote the interests of THFC as a football club, not its shareholders or owners".
Tottenham were among the founding members of the Super League breakaway project but withdrew from the plans along with the other five Premier League clubs involved just days after an announcement had been made, following fierce derision from supporters, governments, and football governing bodies.
In the wake of the scandal, nine of the original Super League clubs - including the Premier League's 'Big Six' - have declared their commitment to UEFA and its competitions at continental and domestic level, but Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are set to face "appropriate action" under European football's governing body's disciplinary action.
Those three clubs have hit back at UEFA, calling threats to abandon the plans "intolerable" and they have vowed to persevere with the idea despite its considerable rejection.
Furthermore, the Premier League has introduced additional rules and regulations, including a new owners' charter, to stop future attempts to join a breakaway Super League.