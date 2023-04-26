Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason says he is ready for managerial step up - focus is on games, not Harry Kane

Ryan Mason has insisted he feels ready to step into the Tottenham head coach role following Cristian Stellini's dismissal on Monday, and wants to be considered for the position full-time in the future.

Mason was reinstated as acting head coach following the sacking of Stellini after less than a month in charge.

After moving up to the top job on a temporary basis from his backroom role when Antonio Conte left, Stellini lasted just four games before he was dismissed in the wake of Sunday's damaging 6-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Mason will now take charge of the first team for a second spell, having overseen the backend of the 2020-21 campaign following the departure of Jose Mourinho in April of that year, winning four of his seven games at the helm.

In doing so, the 31-year-old became the youngest manager in Premier League history and has once again been tasked with steadying the ship as Spurs try to salvage something from their dwindling season.

"I am ready. I don't doubt that," Mason told a press conference on Wednesday. "It is business. We have a really big game Thursday, another Sunday, so the focus on my behalf is to fully prepare for that.

"[We need] a reaction, absolutely a reaction. Sunday was disappointing. I would hope and expect a reaction from not only the players but everyone in the building."

Spurs are now outsiders in the race for a Champions League place and sit six points adrift of Manchester United, who they host on Thursday night, having played two games more, before facing Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Super Sunday.

"I believe in this group and I believe in this football club," he continued. "I've been involved in football long enough to know things can turn around quickly. One result can change things.

"In recent weeks or months it hasn't been good enough, or what we expect the level to be. But football can change quickly. I feel fortunate, the people I have worked with have accelerated my growth as an individual. There are many people I trust in this training centre.

"I'm not thinking about challenges and negatives. I think we can make a positive impact. The feeling and thought isn't on the situation, it's about how I can influence the players and get back to a positive mindset. We were hurting but that was a couple of days ago and we approach Thursday with full belief.

"This whole bigger picture is irrelevant to me. We've got a game to prepare for. Nothing surprises me in football. I've been in this game long enough - I've been coaching for the best part of six years now. I'm absolutely ready to deal with this situation.

"The immediate thought is the big week ahead - we've got a big five weeks to come before any decisions are made [about my future]."

On the future of striker Harry Kane, who has been the subject of transfer speculation with only 12 months remaining on his contract, Mason said: "It's not about an individual in this moment. It's about a group of players and the club as a whole. The season isn't over yet. The focus isn't on an individual and that isn't going to change.

"There is always talk when you play for a club like this. Most importantly, we need to be close in the dressing room. We need to be compact and hope that transpires on the pitch."

