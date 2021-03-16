Bradley Dack: Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirms player has suffered ACL injury

Blackburn confirm Bradley Dack has suffered an ACL injury; club will learn timeframe of injury when player visits surgeon; watch Blackburn vs Bristol City live on Sky Sports Football via the red button on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday 16 March 2021 17:26, UK

PA - Bradley Dack
Image: Bradley Dack has been backed to make a full recovery from his ACL injury

Bradley Dack has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

Dack collided with former Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya in the final moments of the club's 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday.

It is the second time that the 27-year-old has suffered an injury of this nature, having only returned from a similar setback at the end of 2020.

However, Mowbray, who has backed Dack to bounce back once again, revealed the club will learn the timeframe on the injury when the player visits the surgeon on Wednesday.

preview image 1:55
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Brentford

"We have confirmation that it's anterior cruciate ligament damage, as expected," Mowbray told the Blackburn website.

"He's seeing the surgeon on Wednesday afternoon, we're waiting on the swelling to go down and then the journey starts again for him, unfortunately.

PA - Dack suffered the injury against Brentford on Friday
Image: Dack suffered the injury against Brentford on Friday

"The long, hard days on his own start over again for him and we wish him well for his recovery.

"We've had a few chats with Brad and he's coming across as a really positive kid.

"We know it's ACL damage, the surgeon will look at the scans and discuss what he thinks the timeframe will be on it. He's beat it before and he'll beat it again."

Blackburn are back in Championship action on Wednesday, when they host Bristol City at Ewood Park - live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

