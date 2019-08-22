Ahmed Elmohamady: Aston Villa defender signs one-year contract extension

0:21 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says Ahmed Elmohamady's one-year contract extension is deserved Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says Ahmed Elmohamady's one-year contract extension is deserved

Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa, which will see him remain at the club until 2021.

The 31-year-old Egypt defender joined Villa on a three-year deal from Hull in July 2017 and has since made 89 appearances in all competitions.

Elmohamady made over 40 appearances and scored two goals last season as Villa earned promotion back to the Premier League after three years in the Championship.

The right-back has started both of Villa's top-flight matches so far this season - his seventh campaign in the Premier League.

Villa, who have suffered league defeats against Tottenham and Bournemouth, will target their first victory of the season against Everton on Friday, live on Sky Sports.